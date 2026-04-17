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World Snooker Championship 2026 TV coverage on BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max
Your complete guide to how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2026 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 10:42 am
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