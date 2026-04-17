The World Snooker Championship returns with another stellar cast of players vying for glory at the Crucible in Sheffield.

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It's a particularly poignant year at the iconic venue following the death of esteemed snooker commentator John Virgo in February.

Players will be determined to put on a show to celebrate a legend of the game, and fans won't be left disappointed with the talent in action across the opening weekend.

Reigning champion Zhao Xintong kicks off proceedings from 10am on Saturday before other heavyweights enter the fray over the coming days.

Radio Times brings you all the details on how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2026, including a full broadcast schedule.

World Snooker Championship 2026 TV coverage

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max. Specific timings for BBC channels are listed below.

BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage once the main draw starts, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and the BBC Red Button. Every session will be live on BBC iPlayer so you won't miss a moment.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV or watch the matches on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com.

World Snooker Championship 2026 TV schedule

All UK time. All sessions live on TNT Sports, HBO Max and BBC iPlayer, plus BBC channels specified below. Coverage may switch channels mid-session, subject to change.

Saturday 18 April

First Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Sunday 19 April

First Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Monday 20 April

First Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Tuesday 21 April

First Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Wednesday 22 April

First Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Thursday 23 April

First Round / Second Round

Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Friday 24 April

Second Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

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Saturday 25 April

Second Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2pm on BBC One / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Sunday 26 April

Second Round

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 3pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Monday 27 April

Second Round

Afternoon session from 3pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Tuesday 28 April

Quarter-finals

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Wednesday 29 April

Quarter-finals

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Thursday 30 April

Semi-finals

Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Friday 1 May

Semi-finals

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Saturday 2 May

Semi-finals

Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer

Afternoon session from 2pm on BBC One / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Sunday 3 May

Final

Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Monday 4 May

Final

Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

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