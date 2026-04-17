The World Snooker Championship returns with another stellar cast of players vying for glory at the Crucible in Sheffield.

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It's a particularly poignant year at the iconic venue following the death of esteemed snooker commentator John Virgo in February.

Players will be determined to put on a show to celebrate a legend of the game, and fans won't be left disappointed with the talent in action across the opening weekend.

Reigning champion Zhao Xintong kicks off proceedings from 10am on Saturday before other heavyweights enter the fray over the coming days.

Radio Times brings you all the details on how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2026, including a full broadcast schedule.

World Snooker Championship 2026 TV coverage

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max. Specific timings for BBC channels are listed below.

BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage once the main draw starts, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and the BBC Red Button. Every session will be live on BBC iPlayer so you won't miss a moment.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV or watch the matches on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com.

World Snooker Championship 2026 TV schedule

All UK time. All sessions live on TNT Sports, HBO Max and BBC iPlayer, plus BBC channels specified below. Coverage may switch channels mid-session, subject to change.

Saturday 18 April

First Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Sunday 19 April

First Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Monday 20 April

First Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Tuesday 21 April

First Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Wednesday 22 April

First Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:30pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Thursday 23 April

First Round / Second Round

  • Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Friday 24 April

Second Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

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Saturday 25 April

Second Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2pm on BBC One / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Sunday 26 April

Second Round

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 3pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Monday 27 April

Second Round

  • Afternoon session from 3pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Four / iPlayer

Tuesday 28 April

Quarter-finals

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Wednesday 29 April

Quarter-finals

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Thursday 30 April

Semi-finals

  • Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Friday 1 May

Semi-finals

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2:15pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Saturday 2 May

Semi-finals

  • Morning session from 10am on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Afternoon session from 2pm on BBC One / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Sunday 3 May

Final

  • Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer

Monday 4 May

Final

  • Afternoon session from 1pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
  • Evening session from 7pm on BBC Two / iPlayer
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Authors

Radio Times sports editor Michael Potts. He has a beard, is looking at the camera and smiling
Michael PottsSport Editor

Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.

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