Legendary snooker commentator and former player John Virgo has died at the age of 79.

The news was announced by the World Snooker Tour on Wednesday morning after his death in Spain, where he lived.

The statement from WST read: "Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV."

Virgo, who was born in Salford in 1946, enjoyed a lengthy professional playing career and won the UK Championship in 1979 but he will be best remembered for his contributions to the sport as a broadcaster.

John Virgo. (Photo by Trevor Jones/Getty Images)

He spent decades as a key part of BBC's commentary team and was, to many, the voice of snooker – with his catchphrase "Where's the cue ball going?" becoming an iconic line in British sport.

Famed for his trick shocks, Virgo also spent 11 years as the co-presenter of much-loved BBC TV gameshow Big Break, alongside Jim Davidson.

He spent a significant part of his playing career, which spanned three decades, in the sport's Top 16 and won four professional titles, as well as reaching the semi-finals of ranking events on four occasions.

The 1979/80 season was a particular highlight for Virgo, who peaked in the world rankings at No. 10 and won the UK Championship, beating Tony Meo, Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor, and Terry Griffiths, the world champion at the time, on his way to the title.

He was inducted into the World Snooker hall of fame in 2023, becoming the 35th person to receive the honour.

Tributes have poured in for Virgo, who was hugely popular among fans, in snooker and in sports media.

Four-time snooker world champion Mark Selby was among the first to pay tribute, writing on social media: "So so sad to hear the news of the passing of John Virgo!!! Such a great guy and a huge character!! He will be greatly missed! RIP JV."