Bournemouth's Premier League unbeaten run will be put to the test when Crystal Palace visit the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

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The Cherries have gone 13 games without defeat in the top flight, which has them pushing for the European places in the latter weeks of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sunday will be Andoni Iraola's penultimate home game as Bournemouth boss and, with Man City the next visitors, could be his last victory on the South Coast.

Crystal Palace will aim to spoil the party and breathe life into their own European hopes.

The Eagles may have some weary legs in their ranks after they beat Shakhtar Donekst in Poland in the Europa League on Thursday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

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When is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace?

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 3 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Bournemouth v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

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