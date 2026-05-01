Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points when they host Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday.

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The Gunners leapfrogged FA Cup-focussed Man City to move back to the top-flight summit by beating Newcastle last weekend and, with their title rivals not in action until Monday, have an opportunity to crank up the pressure.

With Tuesday's Champions League semi-final decider against Atletico Madrid to come, Mikel Arteta faces some interesting selection calls.

Fulham got their European charge back on track with an impressive victory over Aston Villa last weekend and now take aim at the league leaders.

The West Londoners have proven a tricky proposition for their hosts in recent seasons but have never won away at Arsenal in the Premier League era.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Fulham on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Fulham?

Arsenal v Fulham will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Fulham kick-off time

Arsenal v Fulham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Arsenal v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Arsenal v Fulham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

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