There may not be silverware on the line but it doesn't get much bigger than Manchester United v Liverpool at Old Trafford.

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The fierce North West rivals meet to renew their hostilities in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both clubs are closing in on Champions League qualification and could take a major step toward a top-five finish with a victory this weekend.

Man Utd have beaten Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs under Michael Carrick but the Anfield outfit is the scalp the interim boss would treasure most.

Though it looks like Mohamed Salah will not get one last chance to haunt the hosts, Liverpool have been playing with renewed confidence of late and will fancy their chances at the Theatre of Dreams.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

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When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 3 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man Utd v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

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