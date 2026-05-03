The Premier League's May Day double-header kicks off at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea host Nottingham Forest.

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Interim Blues boss Calum McFarlane steered the West Londoners to an FA Cup semi-final victory last weekend and will now try to stop their slide in the league.

The hosts' wobble has dented their Champions League hopes but they can still qualify for European football.

Nottingham Forest arrive at Stamford Bridge on a four-game winning run, which has given them some breathing room in the relegation battle.

The visitors are not safe yet and still have work to do, while there may be some tired legs after Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg victory.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will take place on Monday 4 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

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