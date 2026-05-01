Struggling Newcastle United host in-form Brighton at St James's Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

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The Mags are limping toward the end of the 2025/26 campaign and have lost four on the bounce, dropping them to 14th in the table.

Their European hopes are surely scrapped and pressure is mounting on Eddie Howe but things could get worse this weekend.

Brighton head to Tyneside with Europe in their sights and on a five-game unbeaten run, which includes four wins.

The Seagulls should be well-rested too, as they've not played since their 3-0 victory over Chelsea 10 days ago.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Brighton on TV and online.

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When is Newcastle v Brighton?

Newcastle v Brighton will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Brighton kick-off time

Newcastle v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Newcastle v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Newcastle v Brighton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

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