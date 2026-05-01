Regis Le Bris will demand a response from his Sunderland players when they travel to relegated Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ad

The Black Cats' European hopes were dented in a 5-0 embarrassment at the hands of Nottingham Forest last weekend.

A trip to Molineux to face the Premier League's bottom club is a golden opportunity to bounce back and rise back up the table.

Wolves are heading for the Championship but Rob Edwards has made it clear he wants his team to keep fighting.

Though their late-season rally has hit the rocks in recent weeks, with three defeats on the bounce, they could still catch Burnley and avoid finishing bottom.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wolves v Sunderland?

Wolves v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Sunderland kick-off time

Wolves v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Is there a Wolves v Sunderland live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Wolves v Sunderland on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Wolves v Sunderland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Wolves (21/10) Draw (11/5) Sunderland (11/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.