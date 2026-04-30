Formula 1 fans, the wait is over! After a five-week hiatus, the 2026 season resumes this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.

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With a slender advantage over Mercedes colleague George Russell, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli is the youngest Drivers' Championship leader in history after consecutive wins ahead of the break in China and Japan.

Mercedes have been F1's dominant force in the early weeks of the new campaign but the landscape could be about to shift – and that's what makes Miami such an intriguing prospect.

Regulation changes and an extended break have allowed teams to make some much-needed changes, which could well shake things up. A Sprint weekend means extra points on offer in Florida and extra drama at the Miami International Autodrome – a track that Max Verstappen, who has cut a frustrated figure after a difficult start to the season, has found a happy hunting ground in the past.

The Miami GP feels like a pivotal moment in the 2026 campaign and is one F1 fans will not want to miss. Viewers in the UK won't have to, with extensive coverage throughout the weekend.

Radio Times brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Miami Grand Prix 2026 on TV and live stream.

What time is the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026?

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 3 May 2026.

The race begins at 9pm UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 1 May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30pm

Practice 1 – 5pm

Sprint Qualifying – 9:30pm

Saturday 2 May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 4pm

Sprint – 5pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 3 May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm

Race – 9pm

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV and live stream

The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 9pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

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