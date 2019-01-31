Netflix February 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

Netflix is bringing a big line-up of TV and movie releases this February.

Feast your eyes on brand new shows including Russian Doll, original movies Velvet Buzzsaw and High Flying Bird, and returning series Suburra and Chef’s Table.

Nightflyers, the sci-fi series based on a book by George RR Martin, aired in the US last year, but will now finally make it to the UK on Netflix this month.

There’s also the arrival of new movies to the service like Sherlock Holmes and The Hobbit, as well as favourites Get Out and Mamma Mia!.

Check out everything that’s coming to Netflix in February 2019 below.



Friday 1st February

Nightflyers Horror sci-fi series based on George RR Martin’s novella

Russian Doll Natasha Lyonne co-creates and stars in a surrealist comedy about a woman who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday



Velvet Buzzsaw Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller revolving around a crisis in the LA art world, which sees a supernatural force avenging pretentious art lovers

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 2011 movie starring Robert Downey Jr as the great detective

Saturday 2nd February

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 4 The hit US comedy returns to Netflix UK for one last season

Requiem series 1 Spooky BBC drama about a cellist’s quest for her real identity in rural Wales

Tuesday 5th February

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner The comedian releases his first comedy special in 23 years with jokes about surviving marriage, ageing and how to choose friends

Wednesday 6th February

Poldark series 3 Aidan Turner-led BBC1 drama based on the Winston Graham novels

Friday 8th February

High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh movie featuring Moonlight break-out star André Holland as a high-powered sports agent. The whole film was shot on a smartphone – but you wouldn’t know it

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Martin Freeman plays Bilbo Baggins in this 2012 epic

Nailed It! Mexico The daft but brilliant Netflix cookery show gets a Mexico remake

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke An eye-opening investigation into the shooting of legendary musician Sam Cooke

Sunday 10th February

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Action-packed, sci-fi blockbuster from 2014 starring Andy Serkis

Thursday 14th February

Dating Around Netflix’s first original dating show: a singleton goes on five prospective dates. Who will get a second date?

Dirty John Drama based on the hit true crime podcast starring Eric Bana as conman and sociopath ‘Dirty’ John Meehan

Friday 15th February

The Umbrella Academy Ellen Page stars in the series adapted from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comics

The Breaker Upperers New Zealand rom-com from 2018 about two women cynical in love who set up an agency designed to break couples up

Liar Liar Jim Carey classic from 1997 about a dishonest lawyer

Blackadder: Series 1-2 Historical British sitcom from the 80s written by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis

Blow 2001 movie starring Johnny Depp as the real-life American cocaine smuggler George Jung

The Five-Year Engagement Rom-com from 2012 starring Jason Segel and Emily Blunt as a couple whose relationship suffers as their engagement is continually extended

Safe House 2012 thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington about a young CIA agent who is tasked with looking after a fugitive

Sunday 17th February

The Legend of Tarzan 2016 adventure movie starring Alexander Skarsgård as Tarzan

Life Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds play astronauts on a mission to explore extraterrestrial life on Mars in this 2017 sci-fi thriller

Monday 18th February

Homeland: Season 7 Latest series of the political thriller starring Claire Danes

Friday 22nd February

Suburra: Season 2 The Italian story of crime, religion and politics in the city of Rome continues

Chef’s Table: Volume 6 Food series in which some of the world’s most renowned chefs share their personal stories, inspirations, and unique styles

Sunday 24th February

Get Out Oscar-winning 2017 horror movie starring Daniel Kaluuya as a young black man who unearths a disturbing secret about the family of his white girlfriend

Monday 25th February

Van Helsing season 3 The fantasy horror series returns

Tuesday 26th February

Mamma Mia! 2008 Abba movie starring Meryl Streep as a hotelier on a Greek Island

Wednesday 27th February

I Feel Pretty 2018 Amy Schumer comedy about an insecure woman with newfound confidence

Thursday 28th February

Isn’t It Romantic Rebel Wilson stars in this anti-rom com, which sees a New York architect wake up to discover that her whole life has been turned into her worst nightmare: a romantic comedy.

Apollo 13 Sci-fi classic dramatising the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon