Manchester City will look to strike back in the Premier League race when they travel to Everton on Monday evening.

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Pep Guardiola's side have dropped back down behind Arsenal but have two games in hand over the Gunners and will feel they're still in the driving seat.

Man City have clicked into gear just when it matters, winning six on the bounce to boost their hopes of another domestic treble, but there is still work to do.

Their first trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium has been earmarked as a potential banana skin – and for good reason, as the Toffees have been a tough team to beat this term.

David Moyes will want to see a response from his side after back-to-back defeats and they need one to reignite their European charge.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man City on TV and online.

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When is Everton v Man City?

Everton v Man City will take place on Monday 4 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Man City kick-off time

Everton v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Everton v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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