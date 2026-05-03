❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
What channel is Hearts v Rangers Scottish Premiership match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Hearts v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Sunday, 3 May 2026 at 12:45 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...