Scottish Premiership title rivals Hearts and Rangers face off at Tynecastle on Bank Holiday Monday.

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The Jambos have a chance to knock the visitors out of the race as a victory would put them seven points clear of Danny Rohl's side – though Celtic are still snapping at their heels.

Hearts boosted their hopes of a first title since 1960 with a 2-1 Edinburgh Derby win over Hibs last weekend.

Monday feels like a must-win game for Rangers, whose defeat to Motherwell in the first game after the Scottish Premiership split was a major blow.

Rohl has suggested Tynecastle will be "on fire" for the top-of-the-table bout, which has all the makings of a classic.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Rangers on TV and online.

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When is Hearts v Rangers?

Hearts v Rangers will take place on Monday 4 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hearts v Rangers kick-off time

Hearts v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Hearts v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Hearts v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hearts v Rangers on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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