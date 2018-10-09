Is The Office on Netflix?

What if embarrassment could be embodied in a character. A character so cringe inducing that you’ll wince at the mere sight of his signature goatee. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant managed just that with the birth of David Brent, the lead character from the BBC comedy The Office.

Brent, played by Gervais himself, is the boss at a paper merchant in Slough. It is an office like any other, printers that don’t work, over worked coffee machines and a manager whose prone to the most awkward office banter ever committed to film.

If it’s not the lip-biting and grunting dance routines or the ham-fisted attempts at inclusivity then Brent’s plethora of in-poor-taste rock songs (see: Equality Street) will leave you wondering whether or not to laugh or cry.

All this cringe makes for one of the most hilarious comedies ever to grace the airwaves leading to the release of an equally successful US remake starring Steve Carell as well as an upcoming Indian adaptation.

Unlike most sitcoms The Office delivers its humour with a healthy dose of drama and more than its fair share of heart leading to a landmark and unique show.

Are you ready to embrace the cringe? The two series and its excellent Christmas special are available on Netflix.