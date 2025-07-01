However, a recent Variety article has stirred up speculation further, as insiders told the publication that producers are interested in casting an actor under the age of 30.

In fact, the three stars it mentioned were at the top of the studio's list are Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson.

But just who is Dickinson, what has he been in before and has he responded to the rumours that he could be cast as Bond? Read on for everything you need to know about Harris Dickinson.

Who is Harris Dickinson?

Harris Dickinson. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Harris Dickinson is an actor who has already had a number of acclaimed roles over the years, from starring in big-budget projects like The King's Man through to Oscar-nominated fare like Triangle of Sadness and small indie films like Scrapper.

In recent months he has been frequently mentioned as a contender for the role of James Bond in the upcoming 26th film in the franchise, with speculation reaching fever pitch thanks to an article saying he is one of three stars at the top of Amazon's list - with the other two being Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi.

How old is Harris Dickinson?

Dickinson was born on 24th June 1996 and is currently 29 years old.

What nationality is Harris Dickinson?

Dickinson is English, having been born in East London.

He was also raised in the city, growing up in Highams Park.

What has Harris Dickinson previously starred in?

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl. A24

Across his career so far, Dickinson has had notable roles in films including Beach Rats, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Femme, The Souvenir: Part II, The King's Man, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing, See How They Run, Scrapper, The Iron Claw, Babygirl and Blitz.

He has also appeared in series such as Silent Witness, Clique, Trust and A Murder at the End of the World.

Has Harris Dickinson responded to the Bond casting rumours?

Not exactly, but the speculation that he could be cast in the role has been put to him.

In May, while at a BFI event in Cannes, Dickinson was told that he was the questioner's "second choice" for the role, as he was asked who he thought would be the best Bond.

In response, Dickinson said: "Jonathan Bailey is your first choice, so lets go with that. That sounds like a good idea."

Does this suggest Dickinson himself wouldn't be interested in playing the part? Not necessarily, but nor does it signal keen interest at this point.

Is Harris Dickinson on Instagram?

Yes, he is – you can follow him at the handle @harrisdickinson

Dickinson currently has 770,000 followers.

Is Harris Dickinson on Twitter/X?

Yes, he is - you can follow him at @HarrisDickinson.

He hasn't posted on the platform since March 2023.

