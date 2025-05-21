But when one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests – and before the killer makes their next move.

The series will join ITVX's flurry of other content on Sunday 25th May.

Clive Owen and Emma Corrin star in A Murder at the End of the World. Disney

Additional cast members include Clive Owen (Inside Man), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Brit Marling (The OA), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Joan Chen (The Wedding Banquet), Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), Jermaine Fowler (Ricky Stanicky) and Ryan J Haddad (The Politician).

The cast is rounded out by Pegah Ferydoni (Isi & Ossi), Javed Khan (Virdee), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), Edoardo Ballerini (Quarry), Britian Seibert (American Rust), Christopher Gurr (Sistas), Kellan Tetlow (The Saint of the Impossible), Daniel Olson (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Neal Huff (The Front Room).

Sasha Breslau, Head of Content Acquisitions at ITV, said: "Emma Corrin captivates alongside co-creator Brit Marling and Clive Owen in this compelling mystery drama. We’re delighted to bring this premium miniseries to audiences at ITVX."

The series is also available to watch on Disney Plus, having originally debuted on the streamer for UK audiences back in 2023.

A Murder at the End of the World will be available to watch on ITVX on Sunday 25th May.

