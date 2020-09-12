Wonder Woman 1984’s release date – DC movie’s cast, plot, trailer and how Steve Trevor returns

The eternally-delayed Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved again, meaning it’ll be at least Christmas before we see Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s sequel back in action.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” Jenkins said in a release.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Gal Gadot first played the iconic superhero Wonder Woman back in 2017 – and armed with her lasso of truth and bullet-defying bracelets, she managed to almost single-handedly revitalise the then-struggling DC Extended Universe.

The first film was both commercially and critically successful, so it was pretty much a guaranteed that the character would get another standalone feature film – with any decade between World War One and the present-day up for adaptation.

Accordingly the sequel is set 66 years after the original movie in the year 1984 – which also gives the film its title.

We also already know a fair few details about what foes Diana Prince might face this time out: she’ll be taking on not one, but two major villains, so the superhero is certainly set to have her work cut out.

The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal is set to star as billionaire Maxwell Lord, while Bridesmaids’ Kristen Wiig is taking on the role of Wonder Woman/ Diana Prince’s jealous friend-turned-enemy, Cheetah.

However, Diana will be able to rely on help from at least one character from her last feature outing, with World War One fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) set to feature, which has led to more than a few questions given both his death in the first film and the change in time period…

Read on for everything you need to know about Wonder Woman 1984, including when we might see the film and what is going to happen.

When is Wonder Woman 1984’s UK release date?

Twiter/ Warner Bros

Bad news, everyone – Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed again, with the film now set to be released on the 25th December 2020. Yes, that’s right – Christmas Day.

And that release could be moved even further back, with Gal Gadot revealing that the premiere date is being reviewed every two weeks. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Although first scheduled for a December 2019 release, this date was moved back to June 2020, and then the coronavirus pandemic forced a further delay to August, then 2nd October 2020, and then the current release date.

The first film starring Gadot was released back in 2017 and grossed more than $800 million at the global box office.

Why was Wonder Woman 1984 delayed?

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled for release in November 2019, but the movie was shifted to summer blockbuster status in June, which producer Charles Roven said they had “always wanted”.

He added: “We had a very rushed pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show [I Am The Night] and we had a very rushed post-production schedule in order to make the date that we were on, which was November 1, 2019.

“We were doing it because the studio said they really needed it, and then at a certain point they came to us and they said, ‘You know what, you guys are right. Let’s go back to the month that you guys released Wonder Woman 1 in, and take the extra time’.”

Unfortunately, this put Wonder Woman 1984 slap-bang in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to even more delays, first to mid-August, then October, and now Christmas Day.

Wonder Woman 1984 latest news

Warner Bros.

Following on from the DC FanDome panel in August 2020, we’ve been given a teaser of just how huge the film’s scale will be, after Chris Pine revealed that the iconic Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC completely shut down for production.

“The little eight-year-old kid in you can’t believe that you’re doing what you’re doing and that you get the privilege of doing it,” he said.

Despite the continued uncertainty faced by cinemas, director Patty Jenkins has quashed the idea that Wonder Woman 1984 could be released on home video services instead of on the big screen.

Speaking at the DC Fandome panel, she said that she and her team would “stick it out”.

“We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big, visual spectacular. So we’re going to stick it out — we believe in putting it in the cinema,” Jenkins said. “I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon!“

“We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema,” she previously tweeted when the film was hit with its first COVID-19 setback.

However, an unforeseen issue with the film’s chaotic release strategy is that certain tie-in products could give away major spoiler from the film’s plot.

According to Bleeding Cool, two children’s books released to tie-in with the film’s original June release date, actually reveal details about how Wonder Woman’s love interest Steve Trevor has returned from the dead.

Wonder Woman fans should be extra vigilant while surfing the web over the coming months, as more spoilers could pop up as we near closer to the film’s eventual release.

However, while fans may have to wait months to see the full film, studio Warner Bros have been dropping regular teasers for the movie. The latest features a glimpse at Kristen Wiig villain Cheetah, who apparently really wants to be an “apex predator”.

And recently director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to answer some fan questions about the film, ahead of a panel at the DC Fan Dome.

Amongst the info Jenkins revealed was that the design for Cheetah was an “extremely hard” and “complex” process.

“We wanted it to look fantastic and that ended up being very complex,” she said. “First, the most incredible design then figuring out how to execute it was a long journey. It ended up being a mix of practical and visual effects but it was worth it to make it look amazing!”

Jenkins also revealed that while Cheetah has been billed as a villain, there is more to her character than that – claiming, “She is an amazing character in her own right, who evolves in such a great way. And I can tell you that Kristen Wiig killed it!”

Is there a Wonder Woman 1984 trailer?

There is indeed and it’s a corker. The official trailer released by Warner Bros back in December embraces the 1980s aesthetic with bold neon letters and an awesome remix of Blue Monday by New Order.

We get our first look at Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, as well as the emotional reunion between Wonder Woman and her lost love Steve Trevor.

There’s also action aplenty, with the eponymous super hero putting her iconic whip to devastating use against a number of foes, while proclaiming: “Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think.”

We also got a second trailer which showed a little more of Diana Prince’s new costume at the DC FanDome event in August 2020.

The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer also gave us our first-look at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in her full-blown feline form.

You can check out the whopper of a trailer below:

Who is in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984?

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince

Wonder Woman Rise of the Warrior saw Gal Gadot become the iconic female superhero – though she had already appeared in the earlier DC movies.

Gadot, 34, will once again don her indestructible bracelets to play the immortal demigoddess.

She’s also starred in Fast & Furious, Knight and Day and Date Night.

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Taking on the role as Wonder Woman’s love interest Steve Trevor, Chris Pine returns for Wonder Woman 1984. Steve died so it may seem a little odd, but all will soon be revealed.

Pine has played Captain Kirk in Star Trek and has starred in Rise of the Guardians, Into the Woods and Horrible Bosses 2.

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters actor Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Minerva AKA the villainous Cheetah. Patty Jenkins also released a sneak peek pic of Wiig in character on Twitter…

But the poster gives us our best look at Cheetah in her human form. During a panel at CCXP, Patty Jenkins revealed the team aimed to show Cheetah’s mutation “practically”. If you’re wondering what that means, she added they “[got] to a place where you end up having to go a little further, and so, it’s got a little help, but a lot of it is very real.”

Jenkins also revealed why she cast Wiig, saying: “We were super fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but also I’ve been a huge admirer of what a great actress she is for a long time. So when we needed someone to go all the way from one end of the spectrum of being funny, sweet Diana’s friend, all the way to a totally different place, we knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams.”

Pedro Pascal as Max Lord

Game of Thrones, Narcos and Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has also been cast in a role recently confirmed as Maxwell “Max” Lord, a mind-controlling supervillain from the original DC comics who had long been rumoured to have a part in the movie.

We’ve also been given a better look at him…

Warner Bros

Fun fact: Pedro was cast in the pilot for the Wonder Woman 2011 TV adaptation but it never got picked up.

Connie Nielsen playing Hyppolyta

Nielsen stars as the Queen of Themyscira, and she’s also Wonder Woman’s mother.

You’ll have seen her in Gladiator, Mission to Mars and The Hunted.

Other confirmed cast members include Robin Wright as Diana’s aunt respectively (reprising her role from the first film, presumably in flashback), with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and child actress Oakley Bull cast in as-yet-unknown roles.

Will Lynda Carter star in Wonder Woman 1984?

There’s also a chance original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter may appear in the film sequel, with the actor previously saying she was in talks with Jenkins. If you’ve not seen Carter’s version of the superhero, we’d recommend checking out the classic Wonder Woman series.

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about?

Set in – you’re not going to believe this – 1984, the plot will see Diana Prince come up against villain Cheetah, a British anthropologist who is gifted a few superpowers from a cheetah god. In the comics, these abilities include enhanced strength, speed and agility, plus night vision and heightened reflexes. Just think of Catwoman (and pray Cheetah won’t be anything like Halle Berry’s feline-themed hero).

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Writing on Twitter in response to a fan question in August 2020, Patty Jenkins explained how the story of Wonder Woman 1984 differs from the original film.

She said, “The first film was about the birth of a hero. In this film we find Diana in a very different place. She is now at the top of her game but she has also has also faced a lot to get there. So this hero’s journey is about what it takes to be a true hero.

If you can’t remember what happened in the first Wonder Woman film it’s available to stream and buy so there’s no excuse not to be caught up.

Why isn’t Wonder Woman 1984 a sequel?

Warner Bros. is insisting that this second movie is not a sequel to Wonder Woman.

Film producer Chris Roven talking to Vulture said: “It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well.”

Apparently Jenkins was determined that Wonder Woman 1984 is the “next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel”.

Despite this insistence, the film follows after Wonder Woman – quite a few years later – but it still follows on.

How is Steve back in Wonder Woman 1984?

Yep, Steve Trevor – the First World War pilot who was at least 30 years old in 1917 – will appear in Wonder Woman 1984. And not in a flashback, either. A photo of Patty Jenkins showed Trevor in a 1980s setting.

Just how could Steve be alive and not aged well into his 90s? Fans have theorised he’ll appear as some sort of hallucination, or that some divine intervention has prevented his death.

Where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed?

Gadot shared an Instagram post saying the crew filmed in four locations in three countries. Judging by the photo one of those countries was the USA.

When is Wonder Woman 2 set?

Unsurprisingly in 1984. It sounds like Jenkins is embracing the era too.

“You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

And Jenkins tweeted this picture of Gal Gadot against a psychedelic background as a commiseration to fans when studio WB made the call not to attend 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Note that new and improved golden body armour…

Will there be a Wonder Woman 3?

Patty Jenkins has confirmed that the Amazons are getting their own spinoff film. Jenkins said that Wonder Woman 3 is “all mapped out…it’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

“We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spin-off] movie, as well, and so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in cinemas on October 2nd, 2020.

