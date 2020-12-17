Will there be a Wonder Woman 3? Will Patty Jenkins be directing?

It’s safe to say that Wonder Woman 1984 hasn’t had the release it might have hoped for – despite glowing reviews from critics (read our Wonder Woman 1984 review here), the film has been struck by numerous delays and difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking ahead though – hopefully to a time when the pandemic’s influence on the industry is gone – fans will be desperate to know if they can expect Diana back for a third adventure.

There’s all sorts of questions surrounding a possibly threequel: Will Patty Jenkins be able to find time in her increasingly busy schedule to return to direct? And after finding herself first in 1918 and then in 1984, what time period will the superhero visit next?

We’ve compiled all the latest news about the film, so read on for everything you need to know about Wonder Woman 3.

Will there be a Wonder Woman 3?

Although nothing has been confirmed at this stage, it seems all but a certainty that we can expect to see a third instalment for Gal Gadot’s Diana.

The first Wonder Woman film back in 2017 injected new life into the DC Extended Universe, and in spite of the difficulties surrounding its release the second has opened to just as warm a reception. It would seem a very bizarre choice indeed, then, if a third film wasn’t commissioned in the near future.

In the very likely event that the film is confirmed soon, we’ll update this page accordingly.

When will Wonder Woman 3 be released?

While it might be a near certainty that there will be a third film, guessing when we can expect to see it is an altogether trickier proposition.

Roughly three and a half years passed between the first Wonder Woman film and Wonder Woman 1984 (although before the delays that should only have been three years), so if we were to expect a similar time frame, a good estimation might be summer 2024.

Obviously there are various other factors at play as well, and it’s possible we could see the film before then, while the timescale might also be dependent on Patty Jenkins schedule – more on that below.

Will Patty Jenkins return to direct Wonder Woman 3?

Jenkins is a woman in demand at the moment – the director was recently confirmed to be helming a brand new Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron, while there have also been reports of a movie about Cleopatra starring Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot.

With that in mind, it might make an imminent return to Wonder Woman difficult, but she has been on record saying that she does hope to return for one more film – and it seems extremely likely that that will be the case.

Speaking to German magazine Geek, Jenkins said, “The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there.”

Meanwhile in an interview with Collider, she indicated that she would be taking a break between Wonder Woman 1984 and the next film, saying, “It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do.”

And in another recent interview with Collider, Jenkins gave more context for how her other upcoming projects might affect the release date.

“You can never do it in one year. You could never do a good Star Wars movie in one year or a good Cleopatra in one year,” she said. “I think each of those movies takes two years probably. But I do think, as I even learned on the two Wonder Woman’s, I already had sold a limited TV series [I Am the Night] that I was in love with when they decided to move the Wonder Woman 1984 release date up.

“So suddenly it was happening on top of each other. And I was actually able to write a huge treatment and have a bunch of creative meetings and go off and do my show while pre-production was happening for Wonder Woman 1984.

“So there is a lot of ways. Certainly, until I’m on set shooting Star Wars, I could be developing all sorts of other things and pushing them forward. It’s actually possible. So, I think that’s apparently how people do multiple things at one time, which I’m usually pretty singularly focused, but I’m getting better at this all the time.”

When will Wonder Woman 3 be set?

The first Wonder Woman film was set during the First World War, before jumping forward to the 1980s for the second movie, so it’s worth pondering what period we might see being explored in a third film.

While nothing has been confirmed at this stage, and it’s possible we could see another historical setting, we wonder if a third film might be set in the present day.

And indeed, Jenkins herself has strongly hinted that historical Wonder Woman films will now be things of the past, with a contemporary setting more likely going forward.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “It’s definitely one of the things we talked about. I’m not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go?

“You have to go forward. It’s definitely a contemporary story. That’s all I can say. Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven’t totally nailed down.”

(Read more about the Wonder Woman timeline, including how to watch the movies in chronological and release order.)

What will happen in Wonder Woman 3?

Potential plot details are hard to come by at this early stage, but Jenkins has said that she’s had a good idea for a potential third film – although she’s admitted that that could all change.

Appearing on Cinema Blend’s Reelblend Podcast, the filmmaker revealed, “I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about.

“But I’ve never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don’t think I’m doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It’s interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming.

“So now? I’m not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I’m sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I’m trying to say, ‘Don’t decide.’ Don’t fall in love with anything. See ‘What would Wonder Woman do now?’ What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?”

Whether Jenkins sticks to her previous idea or not, it’s likely we’ll have to wait a while before actual details emerge – but we’ll keep you updated here as soon as any new information comes our way.

Wonder Woman 3 cast

One thing can be pretty much guaranteed, and that’s that Gal Gadot will surely be returning as Diana Prince – a role she has very much made her own since her first appearance back in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

As for the rest of the cast, it’s possible we might see some other supporting players return for more, such as Chris Pine as Steve Trevor (if they can figure out a way to bring him back again), but there are no confirmations at this stage.

Of course we’d also expect some brand new cast members – including a new antagonist – and should we hear any rumours of who might be joining we’ll post them here.

Wonder Woman 3 trailer

We’re a long way from a trailer being available at this stage – but we’ll post one here when is released in the future.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in UK cinemas on Wednesday 16th December.