Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins reveals first photo of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah

The actress appears in the Wonder Woman sequel as Cheetah, aka Barbara Minerva

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has shared the first photo of Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva – but don’t be fooled by her baggy jumper and frumpy skirt. This woman is actually villainous Cheetah.

The photo from 2019’s sequel Wonder Woman 1984 reveals Wiig gazing at display cases of stuffed animals at a museum: an antelope, a lion, a baby giraffe.

But Barbara will become the movie’s main antagonist as she gains feline powers and sci-fi abilities, turning into a true danger and the enemy of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot).

Also co-starring in the movie will be Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, although his storyline is mysterious. Despite the events of the World War One-era first film, he’s somehow made it through to 1984 with barely a scratch and barely a wrinkle.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in late 2019