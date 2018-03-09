"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news," she posted on Twitter. "Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wigg to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!"

Villain Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman's oldest foes, with various incarnations in the comic-book source material.

The Wonder Woman sequel is set to be released in cinemas in 2019.