Kristen Wiig confirmed for Wonder Woman 2
The Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters star will play villain Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel opposite Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman 2 has found its villain: Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig will play Cheetah in the upcoming sequel opposite Gal Gadot.
Director Patty Jenkins confirmed the news, long rumoured, in a message on Friday, saying she felt "incredibly lucky" to be working with the Saturday Night Live comedian and Ghostbusters actress.
"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news," she posted on Twitter. "Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wigg to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!"
Villain Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman's oldest foes, with various incarnations in the comic-book source material.
The Wonder Woman sequel is set to be released in cinemas in 2019.