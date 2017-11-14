And it also means the film will arrive just a week before the next James Bond movie.

Deadline also reports that Gadot will definitely appear in the sequel, despite the rumours circulating about her refusal to sign on to the project unless Warner Bros cut ties with producer Bret Ratner.

Instead, Gadot is reportedly “locked in” to star and hasn’t had any “sour talks” with Warner Bros.

Ratner has been subject to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct with actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn among those accusing him of harassing them.

Ratner’s RatPac productions currently has no commitment to financing the Wonder Woman sequel.