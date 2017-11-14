Over the course of a broadcasting career spanning over 60 years, Gudgin became renowned for the distinctive rising and falling intonation in his readings on BBC's Grandstand during the 1970s and 80s.

Following the death of Len Martin in 1995, Gudgin became only the second person to read out the football results for BBC television on Saturday afternoons.

He retired in 2011, a week before his 82nd birthday ending a spell in broadcasting that had began in Germany in 1950.

Tributes have poured in on Twitter for "the voice of Saturday football results".