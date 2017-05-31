Wonder Woman is now the highest-rated DC or Marvel superhero movie ever
The signs are good for Gal Gadot’s second appearance as the Amazonian hero
Still unsure whether to see Wonder Woman after being disappointed by previous DC Extended Universe films Man of Steel and Batman v Superman? Well, here’s something that might sway your decision – the new adventure starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior is currently the highest-rated superhero movie from either DC or rivals Marvel on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes, scoring 96 per cent positive reviews.
While this doesn’t make it the highest-scoring superhero movie of all time (that honour goes to Pixar’s the Incredibles, which has a 97% rating) it’s still a significant achievement – leaving even Robert Downey Jr’s first outing as Iron Man in the dust at 94% – and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has expressed her gratitude for the support and love her film has gotten.
Of course, there are some caveats here – the score on Rotten Tomatoes is drawn from the ratio of positive to negative reviews rather than aggregating star ratings or anything like that, meaning there’s a big range of ratings within that 96% that don’t necessarily think the film was perfect, just that it was more good than bad.
And of course, many disagree with the whole concept of Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that such a binary method of looking at movies’ quality isn’t a helpful way to understand whether a film’s right for you.
But of course, it’s still a massive vote of confidence for Wonder Woman, and a sign that there might be life in DC’s movie slate yet.
Wonder Woman is released in UK cinemas on 1st June