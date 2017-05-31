Of course, there are some caveats here – the score on Rotten Tomatoes is drawn from the ratio of positive to negative reviews rather than aggregating star ratings or anything like that, meaning there’s a big range of ratings within that 96% that don’t necessarily think the film was perfect, just that it was more good than bad.

And of course, many disagree with the whole concept of Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that such a binary method of looking at movies’ quality isn’t a helpful way to understand whether a film’s right for you.

But of course, it’s still a massive vote of confidence for Wonder Woman, and a sign that there might be life in DC’s movie slate yet.

Wonder Woman is released in UK cinemas on 1st June