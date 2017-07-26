Wonder Woman sequel release date confirmed
DC's heroine will return in December 2019
Wonder Woman is still enjoying the tail end of a wildly successful box office run, but now we can look forward to the next instalment in the DC superhero franchise, because Wonder Woman 2 has an official release date: 13th December 2019.
The first Wonder Woman film became the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman of all time, and it is by far the best reviewed of DC's recent flock of superhero films. It's also on track to become the highest-grossing film of the summer in the US – quite the coup for the comic book giant in its ongoing battle against Marvel.
Fans took to social media to share their excitement about the release date confirmation:
Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are both expected to return, with the director hinting at a recent screening of the movie that she is keen to get involved in a sequel, despite initial reservations.
"I had an epiphany about Wonder Woman 2," Jenkins said according to Collider, "I was like, you don't have to do this. It doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion that you do Wonder Woman 2."
She continued: "But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, 'Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting in the palm of your hand at this day and age — you can do whatever you want with them — are you crazy?'"
However, she confirmed on Twitter afterwards that no deal has been struck just yet.
Hey All. Thanks for the excitement but that wasn't a confirmation. Just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful ;) #WW2 https://t.co/oaFZcPrRWl
— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 30, 2017
Wonder Woman 2 will be released on 13th December 2019