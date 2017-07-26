Fans took to social media to share their excitement about the release date confirmation:

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are both expected to return, with the director hinting at a recent screening of the movie that she is keen to get involved in a sequel, despite initial reservations.

"I had an epiphany about Wonder Woman 2," Jenkins said according to Collider, "I was like, you don't have to do this. It doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion that you do Wonder Woman 2."

She continued: "But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, 'Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting in the palm of your hand at this day and age — you can do whatever you want with them — are you crazy?'"

However, she confirmed on Twitter afterwards that no deal has been struck just yet.

Hey All. Thanks for the excitement but that wasn't a confirmation. Just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful ;) #WW2 https://t.co/oaFZcPrRWl — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 30, 2017

Wonder Woman 2 will be released on 13th December 2019