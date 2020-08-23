Wonder Woman 1984 trailer gives first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah as Diana gets new costume

Warner Bros. has dropped another trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 at last night’s DC FanDome event.

Diana Prince (played by Gal Gadot) is back in her golden costume once more for another outing, but this time, she’s facing Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

The trailer starts over on Themyscira, where a young Diana is about to take part in a gladiatorial-style event, The Amazonian Games.

She learns there how her life will be different – and boy, was she right.

Flash forward to 1984, and Maxwell Lord announces he can change people’s lives with the help of the Dreamstone – and just like that, Diana is reunited with a revived Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

But the real interest comes from Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, who has other plans for herself. “I don’t want to be like anyone,” she says. “I want to be an apex predator.”

Although she is initially friends with Diana, it’s clear Barbara is consumed by jealousy, which comes out in some pretty cool fight scenes with Wonder Woman.

The newly-formed Cheetah tells Diana: “You’ve always had everything, while people like me have had nothing. Well, now it’s my turn. Get used to it.”

We then get our highly-anticipated first-look at Wiig as Cheetah, with full cat-like animation at play.

“Barbara, what did you do?” Diana questions, but it’s not long before the pair are in a brutal fight in a desert-like setting.

With Wonder Woman ripping off her wings from her newly revealed Golden Eagle armour for a cat fight, it seems she could have met her match with Cheetah.

The DC FanDome gave fans of the comic franchise a lot to talk about, including our first look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman trailer.

We also got to delve back into the world of the Justice League, with the Snyder Cut trailer, too.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on 2nd October 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.