If the DC Extended Universe got off to a somewhat wobbly start, it's certainly never looked stronger with hotly anticipated entries like Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and The Suicide Squad just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the heroes of DC continue to dominate television, so expect to see the cast and creators of The Flash, Batwoman, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Supergirl and many others to spill secrets on the episodes to come.

Read more: Everything you need to know about DC’s The Flash season 8

More like this

There's also the small matter of The Snyder Cut to address, as the long-awaited alternate version of Justice League is finally confirmed for release next year, with a trailer expected to drop during the event.

A recent DC FanDome trailer should be enough to get attendees suitably excited, utilising Superman's iconic theme song to tease the halls of an epic virtual convention centre.

Here's everything you need to know about how to attend the virtual event.

When is the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will take place on Saturday 22nd August beginning at 10am PDT - which is 6pm in the UK.

You can watch the event by heading to a special section of the DC website - where the stream will be available for 24 hours in total.

DC FanDome schedule

There are six areas:

Hall of Heroes (special programming, panels, content reveals)

DC WatchVerse (screenings, never-before-seen footage)

DC YouVerse (user-generated content, cosplay, fan art; submit to take part here)

DC KidsVerse (family-friendly activations for younger fans)

DC InsiderVerse (DC CCO Jim Lee, DC-Based Films chief Walter Hamada and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti offer an introduction to the DC Multiverse and introduce artisans from comic books, games, TV, movies, theme parks and more)

DC FunVerse (digital giveaways and limited-edition exclusives)

All events will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

DC Fandome times

10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST - Wonder Woman 1984 Panel, Hall of Heroes

10:45am PDT / 1:45pm EDT / 6:45pm BST- The Sandman Universe

11:40am PDT / 2:40pm EDT / 7:40pm BST - The Flash

11:55am PDT / 2:55pm EDT / 7:55pm BST - The Suicide Squad Panel, Hall of Heroes

2:30pm PDT / 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST - The Snyder Cut of Justice League Panel, Hall of Heroes

2.54pm PDT / 5:54pm EDT / 10.54pm BST - Flash TV

3:10pm PDT / 6:10pm EDT / 11:10pm BST - Black Adam Panel, Hall of Heroes

3:50pm / 6:50pm EDT / 11:50pm BST - Titans

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT / 00:05am BST - Aquaman Panel, Hall of Heroes

4:40pm PDT / 7:40pm EDT / 00:40am BST (23rd August ) - SHAZAM! Panel, Hall of Heroes

5:30pm PDT / 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (August 23) - The Batman Panel, Hall of Heroes

What is the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will offer DC fans the chance to get an extensive look at some of the upcoming TV and film projects in the franchise in the absence of Comic-con, where the studio usually showcases its slate.

Meanwhile the event will reportedly also see announcements regarding Warner Bros gaming division as well as DC Comics.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said, "With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

Which celebrities will be appearing at DC FanDome?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be represented by cast members Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal, as well as director Patty Jenkins.

For The Suicide Squad, we'll be seeing appearances from Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, director James Gunn and others.

Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves should will be on hand to tell fans more (and potentially give us first-look footage or a glimpse at the new Batsuit) for The Batman.

Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka The Snyder Cut) will be represented by (of course) Zack Snyder himself, as well as Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Gal Gadot. And Dwayne Johnson will be there for Black Adam.

Other names on the attendee list (revealed, at overwhelming speed, in this official tweet) include Darren Criss, Adam Brody, Alan Tudyk, Daniel Dae Kim, Ezra Miller, Val Kilmer, Jason Isaacs, James Gunn, Kaley Cuoco, Paloma Faith, Neil Gaiman, Nathan Fillion, Michael Sheen, Mark Strong, John Cena, Viola Davis, Sean Gunn, and Peter Capaldi.

According to DC, cast and creators from all of these projects will be appearing:

Aquaman

Batwoman

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

SHAZAM!

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Young Justice: Outsiders

So there should be plenty to keep DC fans happy!

Is there a DC FanDome trailer?

Yes! DC has released this exciting teaser for the event, which utilises the original Superman theme to great effect and promises "exclusive reveals" to come.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide.