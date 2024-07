Now the second season is making its way across the pond too – and the good news is, UK residents will have nowhere near that long to wait this time round!

Previewing the second season, showrunner Jeremy Carver told Den of Geek: "The bloom is off Chief (Timothy Dalton) and there’s the realization that he was responsible for [the team;s] traumas. So when the head of the family is revealed to be a fraud, it brings into focus the idea that it’s time for the folks on this team to grow up. They’ve got to get big."

"That’s one of the reasons we start with them being small in the first episode," he added, referring to the Doom Patrol being (temporarily) miniaturised. But that’s an idea that arcs over the entire season. We all have to finally deal with our s**t, have to mature, and try to find a way past these traumas weighing us down."

Here’s everything you need to know about Doom Patrol.

When is Doom Patrol season 2 released?

Doom Patrol season one was available to stream in the UK back in January 2020 on StarzPlay – a subscription streaming service available as part of Amazon Prime Video. (It was previously available on the DC Universe platform in the US.)

Doom Patrol season two will similarly be available on StarzPlay on Thursday, 16th July – three weeks after making its Stateside debut, with the second season premiering on 25th June on both DC Universe and new streaming platform HBO Max.

Where can I watch Doom Patrol?

StarzPlay can be accessed a number of ways; through the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels and Virgin Media. It costs £4.99 a month, while a 30 day free trial is also available.

And if you’re a binge-watcher you’re in luck - all the episodes of the show will be added at the same time.

In the US, the series is available via two different subscription services: DC Universe or the newer HBO Max.

What is Doom Patrol about?

The series follows Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane, a superhero team who find that their leader, a mad scientist known simply as The Chief, has mysteriously gone missing.

Following this discovery, the group is tasked with a mission by none other than Cyborg – a mission that’s apparently impossible to turn down…

Despite the connection with fellow DC Universe show Titans (some characters appear in both shows), Doom Patrol is believed to be set in a different continuity to that series. Confusing, we know.

Season two picks up where we left the team. The official synopsis reads:

The Doom Patrol's members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

Who is in the Doom Patrol cast?

The cast is replete with a host of well-known faces, including former The Mummy star Brendan Fraser, who plays Robotman, and American Horror Story’s Matt Bomer who takes on the role of Negative Man.

They are joined in the main cast by April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men) as Elasti-Woman and Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, while Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars as Mr Nobody/Eric Morden.

And there’s even room in the cast for a former 007 – with Timothy Dalton, who played the iconic double agent in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, appearing in the series as The Chief/Dr Niles Caulder.

Potential new characters include Flex Mentallo. Showrunner Jeremy Carver has also said: "We're going to see some other characters [from] over the years, such as Danny the Street. We're going to see one of my more beloved characters, the Beard Hunter."

What are people saying about Doom Patrol?

The show currently scores an impressive 96% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the site’s consensus claiming that the show works thanks to “a fully committed cast and the writing's faith in weirdness.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a Doom Patrol season two trailer – and it's typically oddball.

The clip, which runs to just over two minutes, also sort of functions halfway between a bona-fide trailer and a primer on the show's characters, working equally well for fans of the first season and anyone discovering Doom Patrol for the first time...

You can watch the trailer for Doom Patrol season one below.

Will there be a third season of Doom Patrol?

No news yet, but we'll update you when we know more.

