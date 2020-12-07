Meet the cast of Wonder Woman 1984

It’s been a long road to get to this moment, but the time has finally come: Wonder Woman 1984 is arriving in cinemas imminently, as well as on streaming for fans residing in the United States.

The blockbuster sees the return of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, better known by her superhero moniker Wonder Woman, a noble warrior who joins the world of mortal beings to fight injustice wherever she finds it.

Where her first solo outing took us all the way back to the First World War, this sequel adopts the rather different setting of the mid-1980s, complete with bright colours and a funky retro soundtrack.

Several cast members are returning alongside Gadot, but the most mystery surrounds Chris Pine as former fighter pilot Steve Trevor, whose reappearance decades after his death has fans scratching their heads.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Who is Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman? Diana Prince was born and raised on the beautiful island of Themyscira, which is inhabited by the Amazonian warrior women.

She goes through much of her younger years with little knowledge of the outside world, but that all changes when World War I fighter pilot Steve Trevor crash lands on her shores and informs her of a terrible conflict.

She joins him on a quest to find Ares, the God of War, who she believes to be the source of the bloodshed, but Trevor sacrifices his life along the way for the greater good.

The loss takes a heavy toll on Diana, as Gal Gadot explains: “Diana has lived in this world for a long time now and she’s not naïve anymore, but she is lonely.

“It’s difficult for her to let go of the past; she is focused on it through her work and she’s very aware of it in her heart. And though she’s involved in the world around her, she doesn’t really engage.”

What else has Gal Gadot been in? Gadot got her first major breakout role as Gisele Yashar in 2009’s Fast & Furious, later returning for the fifth and sixth instalments in the franchise. Shortly after, she bagged the role of Wonder Woman, debuting in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before spinning off into her own franchise. Outside of DC Comics, her film roles have included action comedy Keeping Up with the Joneses and crime thriller Triple 9.

Chris Pine plays Steve Trevor

Who is Steve Trevor? Steve Trevor first crossed paths with Wonder Woman during World War I, where he was a fighter pilot for the US Armed Forces and crash landed his plane on Themyscira.

He teamed up with Diana to get to the bottom of a sinister plot, ultimately sacrificing his life to prevent a payload of poison gas being dropped on London.

That’s what makes it so shocking when the character reappears several decades later in the 1980s, to find a world that has changed radically from the one he once knew.

Pine said: “I was so happy to come back, and this time be the fish out of water, like Gal played in the first film. Now it’s Steve who is someone getting to know a big, wide new universe for the first time.

“It was fun to play that positivity — the earnest boy in a man’s body — after having been the jaded realist who’d seen the ugly machinations of power and the struggle for dominance and violence that go along with all of that.

“This time I get to play being in awe of the most magical and also banal things in the world. Like a microwave.”

What else has Chris Pine been in? Pine is one of the biggest stars working in Hollywood today, with several major film credits to his name. He took on the iconic role of Captain Kirk in the most recent Star Trek trilogy, with other projects being acclaimed western Hell or High Water, fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time, as well as the romcoms This Means War and Just My Luck.

Kristen Wiig plays Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah

Who is Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah? Minerva is a geologist who works at the same museum as Diana Prince and initially becomes friends with her. Despite being an accomplished scientist, she finds herself consistently overlooked and unnoticed, which she blames partly on Diana always being the centre of attention.

Over the course of the movie, we’ll see her transformation into classic Wonder Woman villain Cheetah, a cat-like foe with superhuman strength and agility.

Kristen Wiig said: “Barbara Minerva is a woman you sort of pass by, but she’s always wanted to be something more. Even though she’s very smart, she’s very insecure and doesn’t like herself much, so she tries too hard, which makes matters worse.

“When she sees Diana and all that Diana seems to be—so beautiful and stylish and confident and strong—she wants that. She wants to be that.”

What else has Kristen Wiig been in? Kristen Wiig got her start on Saturday Night Live, which has been a proving ground for dozens of American comedy stars over the past few decades. She found mainstream success after writing and starring in Bridesmaids, an acclaimed comedy about a woman whose life falls apart while her best friend plans an extravagant wedding. Later projects have included Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, The Martian and 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot.

Pedro Pascal plays Maxwell Lord

Who is Maxwell Lord? Maxwell Lord is a charismatic businessman who builds up some fame as the star of a number of infomercials, in which he encourages people to invest in his oil company.

Pedro Pascal said: “What’s interesting about Max is that he’s a very familiar guy: divorced, has a kid, doesn’t want his son to see him as a failure and believes the best way to show his son he’s a success is to become powerful and rich and provide him with whatever he dreams of having.

“It’s a very expensive lifestyle to maintain, but something we can all relate to, I think. How far he will go in terms of proving his worth to himself, the world and, ultimately, his son, is what turns him into what we know as a proper DC villain.”

What else has Pedro Pascal been in? Pascal currently stars in the flagship Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, providing the voice of the title character. Previously, he starred in Netflix’s crime drama Narcos: Mexico and appeared as Oberyn Martell in fantasy epic Game of Thrones. His film projects include Matt Damon action flick The Great Wall, comic book sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 2.

Connie Nielsen plays Hippolyta

Who is Hippolyta? Hippolyta is Diana’s mother and the queen of Themyscira.

What else has Connie Nielsen been in? Nielsen’s past roles include Lucilla in Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator, Joe’s mother in Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, and cult leader Lily Gray in the second season of The Following.

Robin Wright plays Antiope

Who is Antiope? Antiope is leader of Themyscira’s army and the aunt of Diana Prince, who played a big role in her early upbringing. She was killed during the events of the first film but will return in the sequel for flashback scenes.

What else has Robin Wright been in? Wright’s early projects include iconic films such as The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump, the latter earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. More recently, she appeared in 2011’s English-language version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and belated sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049, as well as starring in Netflix’s House of Cards across its six-season run.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in UK cinemas on Wednesday 16th December. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.