Fans have a lot of very weird theories about how Steve Trevor could return in Wonder Woman 2

Magic water? Divine intervention? Or just some weird hallucinations? Chris Pine’s return has us all flummoxed…

So now we know that Chris Pine will be returning for the Wonder Woman sequel, with his character Steve Trevor – a World War One pilot who appeared to have died after his plane exploded at the close of the first film – rejoining Diana (Gal Gadot) in the 1980s, mysteriously alive and having not aged a day.

In an image tweeted by director Patty Jenkins, Pine even has some 1980s-appropriate casualwear on (including a fannypack in on-set photos), leading fans to wonder – how on Earth could Steve be alive and well, and not aged well into his 90s?

me trying to figure out how steve trevor is in ww2 pic.twitter.com/yhCUkqn2OL — bails saw iw 5x (@starkindxstries) June 13, 2018

Already, a few theories are springing up. Flashbacks seem unlikely given his new outfit, but some fans reckon he’s probably some sort of hallucination that will appear to Diana at some point during the film.

Note that new villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) has used hallucinogenic poisons in the past – could the two be connected?

What if Steve Trevor is just a projection of Diana's imagination and she's the one who put him in a track suit with a fanny pack? — Meg 🔪 Downey (@rustypolished) June 13, 2018

I bet the fannypack contains the secret of how Steve Trevor is still alive. — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) June 13, 2018

Others, meanwhile, wonder if divine intervention could be at hand, with some of the Greek pantheon (who have a connection to Diana through her “father” Zeus) including Hades releasing him from his death.

And then there’s this theory, which might be our favourite yet, and comes off scenes from the first Wonder Woman when Steve took a special bath on the Amazons’ island.

Steve Trevor bathed in magic water 💦 on Themyscira, probably keeps him from aging, dove out of plane ✈️ but explosion 💥 gave amnesia? That’s my guess. — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) June 13, 2018

Whatever the real reason, we’re feeling like it might be a bit of a logical leap – but in a genre that’s already so heightened, does it really matter? In actual comic-books, superheroes and their friends have been regularly killed and resurrected for decades, so why should the films be any different?

I don’t know, man. I too was a fan of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor but Steve being alive decades later feels too much like Steve Rodgers’ joint. — Spidey’s mentor (@ArdoOmer) June 14, 2018

"Steve Trevor being alive in that movie about an immortal Amazon princess who can block bullets with her bracelets is completely unrealistic!" — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) June 13, 2018

I don’t really know what to think about Steve Trevor’s surprise resurrection but I do think 80s Chris Pine has a ton of potential so I’m down. — Meg 🔪 Downey (@rustypolished) June 13, 2018

Let’s be honest – any excuse to bring back Chris Pine will end up being good enough for most of us. Let’s just say he was frozen and/or given super-soldier serum and be done with it.

The Wonder Woman sequel will be released in November 2019