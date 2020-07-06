When is The Batman released? Trailer, cast and everything you need to know

When Ben Affleck decided to leave the world of Batman after such a short stint in the role, it seemed like a major blow to the future of the DC Extended Universe – but the company has bounced back magnificently.

Advertisement

Warner Bros has lined up an exciting new Batman project which has the potential to become the Caped Crusader’s best movie yet, with both an acclaimed director and star attached.

Robert Pattinson will be taking on the role of billionaire socialite Bruce Wayne who stalks the streets of Gotham City at night as terrifying crime fighter Batman.

Some fans were sceptical about this news due to the polarising nature of Pattinson’s early work on Twilight, but his recent performances in crime thriller Good Time and surreal horror flick The Lighthouse prove he has the acting chops to pull this off.

In addition, it’s comforting to have Matt Reeves in the director’s chair, coming from two truly excellent Planet of the Apes movies starring Andy Serkis, with whom he reunites on The Batman.

The Batman was one of many major blockbusters to have its filming interrupted by coronavirus, but it looks as if production could resume in the near future – meaning it should hopefully avoid any further delays.

Here’s everything we know about 2021’s The Batman.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Batman released?

The Batman had been due for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and USA, but has now been delayed until 1st October 2021 as part of Warner Bros’ coronavirus push backs.

As of January 2020, filming had officially started as confirmed by director Matt Reeves on Twitter, but was halted due to the ongoing pandemic in March.

Reeves told Deadline in April that roughly a quarter of the movie has been filmed, meaning there’s still a sizeable amount of work to do before editing can begin.

Fortunately, work on The Batman could resume in the UK very soon, as Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden MP announced that major productions will be able to film in England as long as they operate in a tightly controlled “bubble”.

What this means is that the cast and crew will be required to live in close proximity to the set, while not visiting any other areas during their time off.

We don’t have a confirmed date for when cameras will start rolling again, but these latest developments suggest it could be some time in the coming weeks.

What is The Batman about?

After the divided response to Batman v Superman and Justice League, Ben Affleck is hanging up his cape and cowl, leaving a Batmobile-sized hole in the DC Extended Universe.

Affleck was originally meant to direct and star in The Batman, but, in a recent The New York Times profile, he stated he decided not to go through with it after reportedly showing a friend the script.

“They [the friend] said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went though again’,” Affleck told The New York Times.

This new feature is reportedly independent from the wider DC universe, picking up with the Caped Crusader in the midst of his crimefighting career, rather than telling an origin story.

No specific plot details have been released yet, but rumour has it that the film could be adapting acclaimed Batman miniseries The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, which saw a young-ish Dark Knight track down a serial killer who murders his victims on holidays throughout the year.

Full of twists, turns and sideways looks at several Batman villains, it’s a favourite among fans and would certainly fit with some of the casting announced so far.

The movie will be helmed by director Matt Reeves, best known for his work on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and its sequel, both of which were critically acclaimed.

In an interview with The Nerdist, Reeves revealed he wants the movie to live up to the successes of those past: “I thought, ‘Well, there’s been some terrific Batman movies,’ and I don’t want to be part of a long line of Batman movies where this is just another one. I feel like they’ve been really distinctive.”

He added that his intension is to create a version of Batman where he’s “not yet fully formed” – “where there’s something to do in this context with who that guy would be in this world today, and to ground him in all of these broken ways. Because at the end of the day, this guy is doing all of this to deal with trauma in his past.”

Who will play Batman?

In May 2019 Variety reported that The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson would play Bruce Wayne, the billionaire playboy with a dark origin story and a secret nighttime, crime-busting hobby.

Deadline had previously reported that Pattinson was up against fellow British actor Nicholas Hoult, star of X-Men and more recently Tolkien. They later reported that Pattinson had been chosen over Hoult and that a deal was to be agreed in the coming weeks.

It’s unclear if Pattinson is signed up for more than one film – he told Variety that he didn’t “know anything” about potential sequels – though it’s hard to imagine he hasn’t been pinned down for additional movies.

But we do already have one clue about his performance, with the actor suggesting his “Batman voice” will be based on the one used by Willem Dafoe in their recent film The Lighthouse.

“Willem’s voice in this is kind of inspiring for it, to be honest,” he said. “It is kind of similar, the voice I’m going to do, to his.”

He added: “I think Batman has a kind of piratey voice. I think that will really suit it.”

Who is in the cast for The Batman?

Paul Dano has been cast as classic antagonist The Riddler/Edward Nashton, a role which Superbad’s Jonah Hill had previously been in talks for. Dano joins Pattinson and Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, who has landed the iconic role of Catwoman, both confirmed by director Reeves on Twitter.

Interestingly, Kravitz was previously turned down for the role of Batman’s feline frenemy in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, with the role going to Anne Hathaway instead, though she did end up playing the character anyway – she voices Catwoman in The Lego Movie and its spin-off The Lego Batman Movie.

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) has landed the role of Commissioner Gordon (played by Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in the Dark Knight trilogy), with director Matt Reeves confirming the long-rumoured casting in a tweet as well.

And the castings just keep on coming. Apparently, following Hill’s withdrawal the casting for rotund villain The Penguin has gone in a slightly different direction, with Colin Farrell set to bring Oswald Cobblepot to life instead.

Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis will play the key role of Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, a part popularised by Michael Caine in Nolan’s movies but more recently played by Jeremy Irons in Batman v Superman and Justice League, as well as Douglas Hodge in Joker.

This will be something of a reunion for Serkis and Reeves, who previously collaborated on Reeves’ critically-acclaimed Planet of the Apes movies.

Joining them are Peter Sarsgaard and newcomer Jayme Lawson, who had been rumoured to be playing Harvey ‘Two-Face’ Dent and Batgirl respectively.

However, as filming began on the picture, the rumours seemed to be cleared as it was revealed Sarsgaard would be playing Gotham DA Gil Colson, while Lawson joins as mayoral candidate Bella Real.

That doesn’t mean they couldn’t still turn out to be the villain and female caped crusader, as neither of the characters are well established in the DC Comics universe.

And if you thought that was enough Batman castings, or even Batman villains, think again! Reeves has also revealed that Transformers, Barton Fink and The Big Lebowski star John Turturro will play mobster Carmine Falcone in the Batman.

Previously, Falcone was played by Tom Wilkinson in Christopher Nolan’s Bat-movies.

In January 2020, it was reported by IMDb Pro that Chernobyl and Taboo actor Alex Ferns had joined the cast as Commissioner Pete Savage.

And in March 2020, The A.V. Club reported that twins Max and Charlie Carver had also joined the cast, though there is no confirmation on what roles they’ll be playing.

What does Batman’s costume look like?

Director Matt Reeves released some teaser footage in February 2020, showcasing Robert Pattinson’s costume as Batman.

Fans are already speculating that the bat insignia is made from a gun – specifically the same gun used to kill Bruce Wayne’s parents. In the comics, Batman melts down the gun and uses the metal for his chest plate, so this will be a new take on how Bruce incorporates the gun into his costume.

Most recently, the idea was used by @ThatKevinSmith and @JimLee… will be very interesting to see if it makes the jump to the big screen. #TheBatman #geeklife pic.twitter.com/61j27Tvmvz — Sean Fewster (@SeanFewster) February 14, 2020

Is there a trailer for The Batman?

Not yet — we’ll send a bat-signal when it’s released.

Will there be any Batman sequels?

Almost certainly. According to reports, director Reeves has signed on for a full trilogy of Batman films, so assuming the first film is a success we could be seeing Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader for a while yet.

What other Batman films have there been?

The Dark Knight is one of the most-depicted superheroes in cinema, with various iterations of the character played by different actors cropping up over the last few decades.

Excluding 1940s serials, the first time Batman turned up on the screen was in a spin-off from the popular 1960s TV series starring Adam West, with Batman: The Movie released in 1966 and remaining a cult classic to this day.

Following this the character was adapted by Tim Burton for 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, where he was played by Michael Keaton opposite foes like Jack Nicholson’s Joker, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin.

After Burton and Keaton departed (though Burton remained as producer) Joel Schumacher took over for the Val Kilmer-starring Batman Forever (1995) and its sequel Batman and Robin (1997), which starred George Clooney after Kilmer had scheduling conflicts.

Following the poor critical and commercial response to the film (which is still remembered as one of the worst-ever superhero movies) Batman didn’t return to screens again until Christopher Nolan’s reboot origin story Batman Begins, which starred Christian Bale and sparked two critically-acclaimed sequels – 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Following that trilogy the character was rebooted again for Warner Bros’ connected DC universe, with Ben Affleck cast for 2016 crossover movie Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck’s Batman also appeared in villain-based spin-off Suicide Squad (also in 2016) and 2017 team-up movie Justice League, the poor performance of which ended up inspiring Affleck to hang up the cape and cowl for good.

2017 also saw the release of comedy spin-off The Lego Batman movie, which saw Will Arnett reprise his role as Lego Batman from The Lego Movie for a critically-acclaimed, fourth wall-breaking riff on the Batman franchise.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.