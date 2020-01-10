Will there be a second series of Giri/Haji?

Unfortunately, as things stand nothing has been confirmed regarding further episodes, although neither has the possibility of a second run been dismissed.

The show does wrap up fairly neatly, and there’s no obvious setting up of a second series, so were there to be more episodes, they would most likely have to cover a new scenario, rather than picking up the war between rival Yakuza gangs which Yuto had been caught up in.

That said, the events of the final episode certainly don’t entirely rule out a return, and it would be particularly interesting to catch up with Rodney (Will Sharpe), who was a fan favourite throughout the first series and who suffered tremendous sadness towards its end.

We'd be fully behind a spin-off show featuring Rodney and Taki just getting up to mischief around Soho – but for just now we’ll just have to wait and see…

Giri/Haji is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix in the US