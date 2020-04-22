Accessibility Links

20 Harry Potter questions for your home pub quiz

Virtual pub quizzes are all the rage now - so grab a butterbeer and put your Hogwarts knowledge to the test...

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Unit © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Pub Quizzes and Harry Potter are two of the nation’s favourite pastimes, and now thanks to the magic of the internet virtual quizzes are more popular than ever. So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some fellow Potterheads, it’s time to see what they really know about The Boy Who Lived…

RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to Harry Potter to see if your friends know their Horcruxes from their Hufflepuffs – read on for 20 questions for your next online quiz! Answers below – no cheating…

Accio quiz!

Questions 

  1. Who is Harry Potter’s godfather?
  2. What year was the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in cinemas?
  3. Which future Batman actor played Triwizard Tournament entrant Cedric Diggory?
  4. Who was Minister for Magic during the first five films?
  5. What was the name of the Hippogriff Harry and Hermione save from execution?
  6. On which floor of Hogwarts was the forbidden corridor in The Philosopher’s Stone?
  7. What was the name of the tree Harry and Ron crashed their car into?
  8. Who did Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw play in the Harry Potter films?
  9. What village can Hogwarts students visit from their third year?
  10. Who was Hermione’s date at the Yule Ball?
  11. What is the name of Voldermort’s pet snake?
  12. What flavour are Bertie Bott’s beans?
  13. Which future Doctor Who played Barty Crouch Jr. in The Goblet of Fire?
  14. What is the name of the building said to be the most haunted in Britain?
  15. What animal represents Hufflepuff house?
  16. What is the name of Harry’s mother?
  17. Which actor replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore from the Prisoner of Azkaban onwards?
  18. Which Weasley brother gets married in the Deathly Hallows Part 1?
  19. Which class has a different teacher every year?
  20. Who did Game of Thrones actress Natalia Tena play in the Harry Potter films?

Answers

  1. Sirius Black
  2. 2001
  3. Robert Pattinson
  4. Cornelius Fudge
  5. Buckbeak
  6. Third floor
  7. Whomping Willow
  8. Petunia Dursley
  9. Hogsmeade
  10. Viktor Krum
  11. Nagini
  12. Every Flavour
  13. David Tennant
  14. Shrieking Shack
  15. Badger
  16. Lily
  17. Michael Gambon
  18. Bill Weasley
  19. Defence Against the Dark Arts
  20. Nymphadora Tonks

