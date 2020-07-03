When is Celebrity Masterchef back on TV? Who is in it?

Celebrity MasterChef is back for a 15th series, with 20 celebrities taking on the heat in the kitchen.

Over the next few weeks, these famous faces in the Celebrity Masterchef 2020 line-up will be cooking to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in a bid to be crowned the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 winner.

So, what time is it on? And which celebs have set themselves up for one of the biggest cooking challenges on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When is Celebrity MasterChef back on TV?

The first set of celebs took to the kitchen on Wednesday July 1st at 9pm on BBC One.

The show continues tonight on July 3rd at 7:30pm and 8:30pm, where the first set of heats continue, with four food-obsessed celebrities competing for a semi-final spot.

The competition for the first two semi-final places will its climax as the celebrities cook for three of the previous year’s contestants, including champion Greg Rutherford, Vicky Pattison and Dom Parker.

Who is on Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

This year’s line-up has received a bit of flack on social media, with comedian Jennifer Saunders saying she only recognised nine of the 20 celebrities.

Kicking of the MasterChef challenge will be former X Factor star Myles Stephenson, who is a member of group Rak Su, Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner, Loose Women’s Judi Love, Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos and ex-footballer John Barnes.

The other contestants stepping into the kitchen include: presenter Gethin Jones, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen Baga Chipz, tennis coach Judy Murray, Olympian Sir Matthew Pinsent, rapper Lady Leshurr and comedy actress Felicity Montagu.

There’s also set to be some royal connections in the kitchen with Karen Gibson – who many recognise from Harry and Meghan’s Royal Wedding – not forgetting The Only Way is Essex royalty, Pete Wicks, of course, and Drag Race legend, Baga Chipz.

Actor Phil Daniels, LGBTQ activist and YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf, Hockey player Sam Quek, presenter Dominic Littlewood, actress Crissy Rock and TV personality Jeff Brazier will also be stepping up to the plate.

This series is also the first to feature a blind contestant, TV presenter Amar Latif.

Who will judge Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

As always, John Torode and Gregg ‘buttery biscuit base’ Wallace will be standing in judgement of the celebrities, ready to criticise any overcooked lamb or sloppy soufflé that comes their way.

Was Celebrity MasterChef affected by the pandemic?

Luckily not, the whole series was filmed before lockdown began, meaning no social distancing was required during filming. So expect to see challenges set in bustling professional kitchens as per usual.

Celebrity MasterChef is on Wednesdays at 9pm and Fridays at 7:30 and 8:30pm, BBC One.