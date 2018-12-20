Lola Pearce returns to EastEnders – will Ben Mitchell be next?

Danielle Harold will return to EastEnders as Lola Pearce next year, along with daughter Lexi. But will Lexi’s dad Ben Mitchell be joining them?

Billy’s granddaughter Lola hasn’t been seen in Walford since July 2015 when she dumped Jay Brown for a new life in Newcastle and was subsequently revealed to be in a relationship with Dexter Hartman.

Now, a more mature and confident Lola is set to make her comeback in the company of six-year-old Lexi, of whom she is fiercely protective. Said a show insider: “Lola isn’t bothered what anyone thinks of her. But what brings her back to Walford and how will everyone react?”

Speaking about her upcoming return, Danielle Harold said: “I’m so excited to be returning to EastEnders next year. EastEnders was my first acting job and I have so many happy memories from my time there. I can’t believe it’s been over three years since I left and I can’t wait to get back and find out what Lola has been up to.”

Kate Oates (senior executive producer on EastEnders, Casualty and Holby City) added: “As a viewer I always admired Lola’s fiesty, fiery spirit and viewers will have a lot to look forward to with her return. How will Jay respond seeing the love of his life walk back into Walford after all these years and for Billy to have his best girl back in town? I can’t wait.”

Fans will no doubt now be wondering whether – in the wake of Lola’s return – Ben Mitchell (played most recently by Harry Reid) will also be back to reconnect with his daughter. New boss Oates has already hinted that as many as three old faces will be rejoining the soap – so might Ben be among their number?

