EastEnders: Phil Mitchell announces exit – as he leaves for mystery two-month trip to Spain (Spoilers)

But what is Phil getting up to overseas?

Sharon Mitchell was left angered and upset with hard man husband Phil on tonight’s EastEnders when he announced that he was heading off to Spain without her. Having spied a booking confirmation for Alicante on the computer, bouyed-up Sharon assumed that she was in for a fortnight of rubbing sun-tan oil into Phil’s back.

To celebrate, she prepared a Spanish-themed meal and even put the Gipsy Kings on the stereo, only to be told by Phil that was heading to Spain on business for two months alone. As Sharon quizzed Phil about what he was getting up to, the meal descended into acrimony, with accusations flying about Phil playing at being a worn-out gangster with his old cronies.

But as Phil walked out, Sharon received a text from an increasingly amorous Keanu, which said that he was always happy to talk. Though we’re kind of thinking that Sharon has a bit more than talking on her mind…

Viewers can expect to see Sharon beginning a passionate affair with Keanu in the months ahead, though EastEnders is currently remaining tight-lipped about what Phil is doing while he’s away from Albert Square. Meeting up with the errant Vincent Hubbard? Has Grant maybe flown over to Spain from Portugal? Has Ben now ended up in Alicante? All will hopefully be revealed soon…

