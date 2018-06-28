Panama v Tunisia World Cup 2018: what time is the Group G fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk

With both Panama and Tunisia having failed to put a point on the board, and Group G rivals England and Belgium going through to the last 16 whatever happens, this is what is known as a dead rubber.

Advertisement

But of course there’s always the chance to restore some national pride and both teams would surely like to avoid ending their World Cup runs at the bottom of the table…

When is the Panama v Tunisia World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Full fixtures for Group G can be found here

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Panama v Tunisia World Cup 2018 match here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…