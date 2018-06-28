Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018 Group G: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G matches between England, Belgium, Panama and Tunisia

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group G?

England

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

Group G table and full standings

Group G
Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Belgium 2 2 0 0 6 6
England 2 2 0 0 6 6
Tunisia 2 0 0 2 -4 0
Panama 2 0 0 2 -8 0

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

When is Belgium v Panama being played? Monday 18th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

When is England v Tunisia being played? Monday 18th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

When is Belgium v Tunisia being played? Saturday 23rd June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is England v Panama being played? Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

When is England v Belgium being played? Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

When is Panama v Tunisia being played? Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

