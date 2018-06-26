EastEnders: Hayley forced to confess her big secret to Jean

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater is hiding the fact she’s pregnant by Alfie Moon, her cousin Kat’s husband. But next week Jean Walters makes a shock discovery about her relative and confronts her with some huge accusations – has Hayley’s baby bombshell been busted, or is she concealing something else?

On Monday 2 July, Jean goes to answer Hayley’s ringing phone as she’s not around, but is stunned to find a secret stash of cash the sassy Slater has been storing away. Leaping to all sorts of conclusions, Jean lays into Hayley who is forced to admit she is using Charlie’s taxi they recently inherited without a license to make some extra money on the side.

Unimpressed at the misuse of the late patriarch’s beloved black cab, Jean agrees not to tell the rest of the Slaters on the understanding Hayley ceases her sneaky taxi driving sideline – with wily Mrs Walters even trying to swipe the keys at one point.

Unaware of her ever-expanding bump, Jean unwittingly pushes Hayley to increasingly drastic lengths to make cash for her unborn baby, and on Thursday 5 July she stoops lower than ever and contemplates stealing money from grieving mum Carmel Kazemi, on the eve of son Shakil’s funeral.

Consumed by guilt at her actions, Hayley can’t go through with the theft and tries to give the cash back, pretending to Carm she found it on the floor and she must’ve dropped it…

Having already been homeless and spent time behind bars, all Hayley wants is to provide a stable upbringing for her child. But with no one aware she’s even pregnant, and her attempts at scraping funds together scuppered at every turn, will she be forced to confide in someone about the baby – and who the daddy is?

