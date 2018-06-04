Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group D fixture Iceland v Croatia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group D fixture Iceland v Croatia on TV? What channel's it on? When's kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group D game at the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

NICE, FRANCE - JUNE 25: Iceland fans during their side's national anthem during the UEFA Euro 2016 Round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27 in Nice, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/CameraSport via Getty Images)

When is the Iceland v Croatia World Cup 2018 Group D game being played?

The game will take place on Tuesday 26th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group D?

Group D is made up of Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Full fixtures for Group D can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Iceland v Croatia World Cup 2018 match here

