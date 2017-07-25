ITV2 beats BBC1, BBC2 and Channel 4 as Love Island final is watched by almost 3 million

The climax of the reality dating show pulled in the biggest audience in ITV2 history

ITV2’s Love Island has been the success story of the summer, creating a huge buzz on and off of social media and drawing unprecedented viewing figures for the digital channel.

And it went out on a high on Monday night, with the live final drawing a peak audience of almost 3 million, and beating BBC1, BBC2, Channel 4 and Channel 5 in the 9pm slot, as loved-up couple Kem and Amber scooped the £50,000 prize.

ITV say the Love Island final drew the biggest overnight audience in ITV2’s history, peaking at 2.9 million including +1 figures and averaging 2.6m viewers, a 12.5% audience share, across its 90-minute running time.

The numbers show a steady improvement for the Majorca-based reality dating show, with last year’s final watched by 1.3m (6.9%) and the 2015 final by 737k (3.9%).

Monday night’s show also accounted for more than half of 16-24-year-old viewing (52.3%) in the slot, with 690,000 people in that age bracket tuning in – the second highest audience for the demographic this year, after Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert – as well as a 41.2% share (1.5m) of ITV2’s target audience of 16-34 year olds.

Love Island was the second biggest show of the night in the 9pm slot, beaten only by ITV’s Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the documentary in which Princes William and Harry discussed their mother’s life and tragic death.

Not including +1 figures, Love Island averaged 2.46 million, with BBC1’s repeat of DIY SOS: The Big Build pulling in 2.02m, BBC2’s Ripper Street on 1.25m, Channel 4’s 999: What’s Your Emergency? with 1.09m, the Traffic Cops Special on Channel 5 getting 0.78 and Diana, Our Mother on a whopping 6.47 million.