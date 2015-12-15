Idris Elba: “Luther saved my life”

All things considered, I judge it’s best, shortly before sitting down to meet Idris Elba in the designated interview space in a central London hotel, to get the Bond business out of the way first.

Despite the fact that only two minutes earlier I was informed by Elba’s publicist that the Luther star is fed up being asked about whether he’ll be the next 007, given that Daniel Craig, four films to the good, appeared to be retiring. Rumours of Elba’s possible casting have created a certain amount of controversy.

To recap: former 007 Sir Roger Moore said that Elba would not be an appropriate choice because Bond needed to be played by someone who was, “English-English”. Following that, Anthony Horowitz, author of one of the ongoing series of James Bond “continuation novels”, opined that Elba was “too street” for the part.

Both comments were taken to be making oblique reference to Elba’s ethnicity. Moore and Horowitz, to their credit, swiftly apologised for any offence their remarks may have caused. Elba, to his greater credit, maintained a dignified silence on the matter.

Which, I discover, he continues to do. “I’m guessing,” I say, once we have both made ourselves comfortable, “that you don’t want to talk about Bond?”

“Why would I talk about Bond?” he asks. “I’m not even in it.”

Which, by way of an inadequate response, has the merit of being uninformative, yet true as far as it goes, and above all, classy.

Tittle-tattle thus dealt with, I can report that Elba is nothing much like either of the two characters he is thus far in his career best known for portraying. He is, in other words, a proper actor, capable of convincingly pretending to be someone else as opposed to just looking good as himself on camera.

The first of those characters, from the cult US drama The Wire, was called Stringer Bell [below], an ambitious, doomed drug dealer in Baltimore, USA. The second, a lot closer to home, is DCI John Luther, a London detective who’s borderline bonkers, burdened with guilt, grief and the woes of the world.