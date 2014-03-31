What did you think of the last episode of Silk?

BBC courtroom drama comes to an end as Maxine Peake, Rupert Penry-Jones and co wave goodbye to Shoe Lane Chambers. But was it the ending you wanted?

After three series that’s it for BBC courtroom drama Silk.

Filled with legal showdowns to the very last, it has been confirmed that Maxine Peake, Rupert Penry-Jones, Neil Stuke et al will not be back for a fourth series.

Writer Peter Moffat said he felt the show, and the characters, had come to their “natural conclusion”.

“It would be dishonest as a writer, and unfair to the integrity of the show and everyone involved in it, to prolong the series beyond what I hope is a powerful and compelling denouement,” Moffat wrote in a statement to RadioTimes.com.

But what did you make of this sixth and final episode?

It undoubtedly had the usual Silk passion between Shoe Lane hot shots Martha Costello (Peake) and Clive Reader (Penry-Jones). But were the speeches from Micky Joy (Phil Davis) a bit too heavy going? The determination of Martha to defend ex-boyfriend Sean a bit too blinkered?

Sure there’s to be a Radio 4 spin-off following the goings on of the clerks, but when it comes to the on-screen action, did the ending match up to your expectations?

Let us know in the comment section below…