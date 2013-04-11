Win a holiday where Call the Midwife is filmed

A lucky RadioTimes.com reader will win a mini break including dinner, a hotel stay and a tour for two of Chatham’s Historic Dockyard, where the popular BBC series is filmed

Starring Miranda Hart, Jessica Raine and Cliff Parisi, Call the Midwife has had us gripped from the off. So much so, we’ve nominated the series for a Radio Times Bafta Audience Award.

While the loss, grief and lust of the characters in 1950s Poplar has captured our hearts, the powerful setting has also turned heads. And so, right here and right now, we’re offering the chance for one lucky winner (and their very lucky guest) to experience the setting for real during a mini break.

The winner will be greeted by their very own ‘midwife’, next to the Second World War Royal Navy destroyer HMS Cavalier in Chatham, and be taken on a private guided one and half hour tour of the various filming locations. Here they’ll trace the bicycle tracks of Chummy, Jenny, Trixie and friends along the cobbles and learn why HMS Cavalier once flew a Swedish flag.

They will also hear stories of what it was like to be an extra on the set and learn interesting facts about how the dockyard was magically transformed into 1950s Poplar.

After the tour, the winner and their guest will go for a relaxing afternoon tea in the Commissioner’s House, be treated to dinner and a bottle of wine in the evening, then bed up at Shepherd Neame’s Ship and Trades – a stunning bar and hotel in Chatham’s marina. The Ship and Trades dates back to 1875, and its basic structure is a steel frame that once housed dockyard offices and an engineering shop. It’s now a trendy, contemporary space – perfect for dinner, drinks and an overnight stay.

The winners will also receive six tickets to nearby attractions, including Leeds Castle and Canterbury Cathedral.

So, stop your shilly-shallying and enter the competition, all you have to do for a chance to win is click here and answer the question.

For more information on the area see Visit Kent.

The Historic Dockyard Chatham is a stunning 80-acre site with historic buildings, museum galleries, warships and a vibrant programme of events and activities throughout the year. Its most recent claim to fame is playing home to the cast and crew of the popular BBC drama Call the Midwife. The past two series, as well as the 2012 Christmas Special, were shot at the dockyard and the attraction is now offering fans of the show an opportunity to explore the areas used in the much loved TV series.