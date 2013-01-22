Bruce Willis confirmed for Sin City sequel

Director Robert Rodriguez reveals that the Die Hard star will join Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba and Clive Owen for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Bruce Willis will return for the Sin City sequel A Dame to Kill For, director Robert Rodriguez has confirmed.

Willis played police officer John Hartigan in 2005’s Sin City, which was co-directed by Rodriguez, Frank Miller and “special guest” Quentin Tarantino. Featuring Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Clive Owen and Benicio Del Toro, the film was a hit with fans and critics alike.

A sequel to the stylised crime thriller, which was based on Miller’s series of Sin City graphic novels, had been rumoured for years but shooting on the project only began in October 2012.

And it is only now that Willis’s involvement in the follow-up has been confirmed. Speaking to MTV, Rodriguez said: “Bruce is back, so you’ll be seeing him.”

Earlier this month, Inception star Joseph Gordon-Levitt announced that he will be joining the cast of the Sin City sequel. Discussing Gordon-Levitt’s role, Rodriguez described his character as “a very cocky gambler, who comes in and tries to beat the biggest villain in Sin City at his own game.”

Many of the original Sin City’s cast, including Alba, Rourke and Owen have also signed up to appear in A Dame to Kill For.

But Brittany Murphy and Michael Clarke Duncan, who played Shellie and Manute respectively in the original, passed away during the seven years between Sin City and its sequel going into production, meaning that their roles will be re-cast in A Dame to Kill For.

While shooting on the film is still under way, Sin City: A Dame to Kill is scheduled to open in US cinemas on Friday 4 October.