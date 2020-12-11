When is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date? Latest news on the Marvel sequel

Following an epic investor briefing by Disney, we now know that the third adventure for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s crimefighting couple will be titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – but that’s not all.

The briefing also revealed some new and returning cast members for the hotly anticipated project, which is set to introduce an iconic comic book villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will reprise their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the original Ant-Man and Wasp, while Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors will join the cast as time-hopping villain Kang The Conquerer.

Fans are expecting big things from the character’s live-action debut given that he has taken on the entire Avengers team in numerous comic book storylines – could it set up a future crossover? We’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton has been announced as taking over the role of Cassie Lang, previously played by Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann in previous MCU movies.

It appears that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have no trouble standing out from the ambitious slate of upcoming Marvel movies. Read on for everything you need to know.

When is Ant-Man 3 going to be in cinemas?

While there’s no specific Ant-Man 3 release date on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, we do know that the film is scheduled to arrive at some point in 2022.

That said, Disney do currently have 7th October 2022 reserved for an “untitled Marvel project”, which could work for Ant-Man 3 if it sticks to this timeframe.

Who is in the cast of Ant-Man 3?

At its annual investor call, Disney confirmed that Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly would return to the title roles for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return for the project as the original superheroes to go by those names, who were recently reunited after decades apart.

The studio also confirmed what had long been rumoured: Lovecraft Country and Da 5 Bloods actor Jonathan Majors will indeed be portraying comic book villain Kang The Conquerer in Quantumania.

He’s set to be a major antagonist in the movie, but it has been widely speculated that his character will reappear in future MCU films, having taken on the entire Avengers team numerous times in the source material.

Also joining the team is Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton, who will take over the role of Cassie Lang in the MCU, portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two movies and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame.

Director Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two Ant-Man films, will be back to finish off the trilogy.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/opXw1cmpFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

There’s no word yet on whether Michael Peña will return as hapless sidekick Luis, with the actor telling ComingSoon last February that he hopes to be asked back.

“I think they’re a year away from filming, I think it would be great if I could do a third one,” he said. “But you never know, especially with all the stuff that happened in Endgame.

“Right now, Marvel’s in a situation where they can crush some expectations, they’re gonna have to crush some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so hopefully I make the cut.”

Based on how Ant-Man and the Wasp ended, Laurence Fishburne could also return as Pym’s former associate Bill Foster, as well as Hannah John-Kamen as misunderstood baddie Ghost.

Ant-Man 3 plot theories

In typical Marvel fashion, plot details are being kept top secret for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but judging by the title it appears that the film will return to the psychedelic quantum realm.

We have seen glimpses of the alien micro-verse in the previous two movies but there are still plenty of unanswered questions about the secrets it holds, so expect to finally get some answers.

The mid-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp saw Scott harvesting energy from the quantum realm to help his “new Ghost friend,” suggesting that Hannah John-Kamen’s character could be back for the sequel as an ally.

Scott will need all the help he can get if Kang The Conquerer is to make his debut, given that the Marvel villain has frequently taken on the entire Avengers team single-handedly.

Perhaps that could be the catalyst for training his daughter Cassie in size manipulation, as the character becomes a super hero by the name of Stature in the comic books, who goes on to become a key figure in the Young Avengers.

