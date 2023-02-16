The actor and comedian has a relatively minor role as Lord Krylar in new film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – starring alongside returning stars such as Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas in the first film of Phase 5.

These days, it's getting pretty hard to think of major Hollywood stars who haven't shown up in the MCU at some point in time – and the latest big name to appear is none other than Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day star Bill Murray.

But who actually is Lord Krylar? Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Lord Krylar?

In the film, Lord Krylar is the governor of Axia – a bizarre community in the Quantum Realm.

He is an old acquaintance of Janet van Dyne from her previous time there (indeed he makes a few pointed comments that indicate they were more than just acquaintances) and is the first person she decides to go to for help when finding herself back in the place she was trapped for so long.

Krylar's high status has afforded him the opportunity to enjoy a life of luxury, which consists of eating expensive meals, drinking exotic cocktails and enjoying top-notch transportation aboard his huge pleasure yacht.

Interestingly, this is rather different to the character of the same name who appears in the comics, who was introduced in 1972 as an alien scientist of the Microverse who served a crazy warlord known as Visis.

Despite bearing the same name, then, this Lord Krylar is best viewed as an original character created for this film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th February. Watch the Marvel movies in order on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year

Looking for something to watch? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Know a Marvel fan? Don't miss our round-up of Marvel merchandise.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.