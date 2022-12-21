My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written and performed by Rob Madge, and follows the chaos and brilliance of staging a living room show.

Ah, the weekly dance performances in front of our parents in the living room... We look back on them fondly. One of the RadioTimes.com team remembers performing a phenomenal (no exaggeration) dance routine to Mika’s Grace Kelly while their friend waited in the wings, wearing his sister’s tights, ready to bring the house down as Crazy Frog.

When Madge was 12, they attempted to produce and star in a Disney parade in their home for their grandma. With Madge taking on the roles of Mary Poppins, Mickey Mouse, Ariel and Belle, and their dad becoming the Stage Manager, Sound Technician and Goofy, what could possibly go wrong?

We won’t spoil the surprise, but a lot.

Now, Madge sets out to recreate the infamous Disney performance in My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), and nothing or nobody is going to rain on their parade!

The award-winning production was first performed at London’s The Turbine Theatre in 2021, before transferring to the Garrick Theatre in early 2022. Madge’s show had an incredible sold out stint at this summer’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and now it’s back in the capital city from January 25th 2023 for a limited-time only run.

Speaking about the show, Madge said: “I am so very excited to be bringing My Son's a Queer back to the West End, this time at the Ambassadors Theatre. Putting on a show about when I used to put on shows in my living room continues to be the most surreal, magical thing and I can't wait to share my brilliant, hilarious family and our story (which I hope is a relatable one) with more audiences.

"I hope that people leave My Son's a Queer feeling brighter and uplifted with the knowledge that anything is possible when the stage is your living room!”

Here’s how you can get tickets to My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?).

My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?): When and where is the play showing?

Madge’s solo show is coming back to the West End from 25th January until 18th March 2023. It’ll be performed at the Ambassador’s Theatre, and its closest underground station is Covent Garden, which is on the Piccadilly line.

Under 12s won’t be admitted into the play, and if you’re aged 12 to 15, you’ll need to be sat with an adult. Over 18s, there’s no restrictions for you, you old so-and-sos!

How to get tickets for My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?)

As Madge posted on Twitter: “Thanks everyone! Chuffed that the Ambassador’s is my new living room. Tickets here if you fancy getting someone a camp little Xmas present." And luckily for you, tickets are on sale now!

As it’s a limited-time only run and Madge’s previous performances have sold out, we recommend snapping up tickets as soon as you can.

Tickets are available from £30 at London Theatre Direct.

