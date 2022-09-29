The Sheffield-born band shot to fame in the UK in 2006 after the release of their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, and quickly became the soundtrack for indie kids everywhere. The 2006 album was the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history, and many people credit the band’s fame to the internet (which had only just become a popular way to discover new music, would you believe!).

If you were in need of exciting news on this rainy September morning, this is it: Arctic Monkeys are touring the UK and Ireland in spring next year.

Arctic Monkeys’ second album, Favourite Worst Nightmare, won Best British Album at the 2008 BRIT Awards and is responsible for tunes like Fluorescent Adolescent, 505, and Brianstorm.

Jump forward a few years and Arctic Monkeys’ international fame came with the success of their fifth album, AM. AM topped four Billboard charts and became platinum in the US. It’s no wonder, then, that we know so many people with an AM album cover art tattoo...

Now, the band are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, very simply named The Car. It’s set to be released on Friday 21st October 2022, and you can listen to its debut single, There'd Better Be a Mirrorball, right now.

In support of the album, the northern rock band are also going on tour! You can catch Arctic Monkeys on various dates across the UK and Ireland next spring.

Plus, as some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out, the tour dates don’t clash with Glastonbury Festival (21st June to 25th June 2023), so there’s the chance you could see Arctic Monkeys When the Sun Goes Down at the Somerset farm...

Arctic Monkeys will be joined by special guests The Hives and The Mysterines on tour.

So, here’s how to get tickets to Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland tour 2023.

Buy Arctic Monkeys UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland 2023 tour?

We Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor boogying to Arctic Monkeys, and it seems that no matter where you are in the UK, the band has a date near you, including two in their hometown of Sheffield.

Here is a full list of UK and Ireland tour dates and venues:

29th May 2023 — Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31st May 2023 — Building Society Arena, Coventry

2nd June 2023 — Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th June 2023 — Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7th June 2023 — Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9th June 2023 — Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10th June 2023 — Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12th June 2023 — Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14th June 2023 — Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16th June 2023 — Emirates Stadium, London

17th June 2023 — Emirates Stadium, London

20th June 2023 — Marlay Park, Dublin

25th June 2023 — Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland tour 2023: When do tickets go on sale?

There are going to be some Mardy Bums when the tour tickets sell out, and we’re determined that you won’t be one of them.

The Arctic Monkeys presale goes live this morning (Thursday 29th September), and it was available to fans who had pre-ordered The Car.

General release is happening tomorrow (Friday 30th September) at 9am. To help you secure tickets, we’ve put together some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

