The UK tour will take Fatboy Slim — AKA Norman Cook — around the UK with stop-offs in some of the biggest cities and best venues. The ticket sale is coming up soon and our guide will tell you everything you need to know to beat the Ticketmaster queue and get tickets to see the Fatboy Slim UK tour for yourself.

Before adopting his current floor-filling DJ alias, Norman Cook was a member of well-known 80's indie band, The Housemartins. Now, as Fatboy Slim, he's an award-winning DJ and music producer with a storied history of entertaining huge crowds around the UK and the world.

Known for signature tracks like Praise You, The Rockafeller Skank and Eat Sleep Rave Repeat, Fatboy Slim has become an icon of UK dance music. Cook has won an amazing nine MTV Video Music Awards and two Brits in his time as a solo artist.

When is the Fatboy Slim 2023 UK tour?

The tour kicks off in March 2023, so there are a few months to wait. Don't be put off grabbing tickets though, as they'll be much cheaper in this first general sale than they will be later when only resale tickets are available.

Here is a full list of UK dates and venues:

How to get Fatboy Slim tickets for the 2023 UK tour

O2 Priority customers have access to a presale event now, with presale tickets having been released today (Wednesday 21st September).

The general sale begins at 9:30am on Friday 23rd September 2022. Tickets for the Newcastle date are being sold on Live Nation, while the rest of the Fatboy Slim 2023 dates are being sold at Ticketmaster.

We recommend getting onto the site before that start time to ensure you get a place in the queue as these tickets are sure to be in high demand.

