The tour is in support of the K-pop group's second studio album, Born Pink, which was released today (Friday 16th September), on the same day the world tour tickets go on sale.

Blackpink have nothing short of world domination in their sights, and we seriously believe it could happen for them - especially after the Born Pink Tour takes them around the world.

Born Pink features the lead single Pink Venom, which made history as the biggest release by a female artist — solo, group or otherwise — this decade. Pink Venom debuted at number one on Spotify's global top songs chart, and clocked up more than 7.9 million streams in the first 24-hours.

But Blackpink are no strangers to breaking records. In 2021, they overtook Justin Bieber as the artist with the most YouTube subscribers (currently 80 million and counting), and the girl group has set a lot of firsts, too.

In 2019, Blackpink became the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella, they were the first girl group to top Billboard's Artist 100, the first Korean girl group to enter and top the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, and the music video for their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du was the first by a Korean group to surpass one billion views.

Blackpink, a group comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also featured on Lady Gaga's Chromatica, and have collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

So, basically, Blackpink are a big deal!

Unfortunately for us, this means that tickets for their Born Pink Tour might sell like hotcakes. But don't worry, we're here to tell you exactly how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and snap-up tickets.

When is the Blackpink tour 2022?

The South Korean group, known for hits like How You Like That and Lovesick Girls, are coming to London at the end of this year - but not before they trek all over the globe first.

Following huge demand in this week's presale, Blackpink have added extra dates in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. Also in America, the group will perform in Los Angeles, Chicago and Newark, before heading to Europe. Fans over the water can see the K-pop girl group headline shows in Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne, Barcelona, Berlin and Copenhagen.

Then, it's our turn. Blackpink will be in our area (London) for two nights only at the end of 2022.

30th November 2022: Blackpink, O2 London

1st December 2022: Blackpink, O2 London

When do Blackpink 2022 UK tour tickets go on sale?

Standard tickets go on sale this Friday morning, at 10am. You'll want to head to the Ticketmaster site before then, using the link below. Get on the site nice and early to guarantee a space in the Ticketmaster queue.

Platinum tickets are available now, but they're hitting some absolutely eye-popping prices thanks to the last-minute nature of the event.

