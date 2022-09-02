The August bank holiday weekend usually signals the end of summer. We’ve had All Points East, Lost Village, and Shambala festivals, just to name a few, plus Notting Hill Carnival. Now that they’re over, you’d be forgiven for ditching the sunnies in favour of a knitted jumper, ready to hibernate until next year.

Ah, festival season. The sun is shining, your favourite artists are playing, and you've almost certainly had a burger and/or loaded fries for breakfast.

However, if you’re like us and you need something to tide you over until the temperature rises above 20 degrees again, let’s talk about festivals for 2023!

Slam Dunk is a music festival held in Leeds and Hertfordshire each year. Fans of pop punk, emo, metal and alternative music flock to the festival each May/June to enjoy a stellar line-up.

Incredible acts have already been announced for the 2023 festival, including Enter Shikari, The Offspring, Bowling For Soup, and Billy Talent, plus loads more.

So banish those festival blues, and let’s get excited for next summer! Here’s how to buy tickets for Slam Dunk 2023.

Those hoping to go to Slam Dunk North will have to wait until Friday 16th September to buy tickets, but tickets for the Slam Dunk South presale and both after parties are live at 10am today (Friday 2nd September).

Buy Slam Dunk South 2023 tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Slam Dunk Festival 2023?

Like with Reading and Leeds Festivals, Slam Dunk happens at two locations over summer — Leeds and Hertfordshire. Plus, there are after parties for both festivals, so no need to text your entire friend group to try and convince one of them to host an after party.

Here's a full list of the Slam Dunk festival locations and Slam Dunk after parties in 2023:

Slam Dunk Festival 2023

Slam Dunk After Party 2023

When do Slam Dunk Festival 2023 tickets go on sale?

The presale tickets for Slam Dunk South Festival 2023 go on sale at 10am this morning (Friday 2nd September), along with tickets for both Slam Dunk after parties.

For those looking for Slam Dunk North tickets for 2023, those tickets go on sale on Friday 16th September. There will also be more Slam Dunk South tickets released on 16th September for anyone who couldn't get tickets in the presale.

